Metro bus driver in critical condition after being stabbed in neck in Woodland Hills; search for suspect underway

WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A Metro bus driver stays hospitalized in critical condition after he was once stabbed in the neck in Woodland Hills and the search for the suspect is underway.

The incident was once reported round 5:20 p.m. Wednesday close to the bus forestall at Topanga Canyon Boulevard and Erwin Street. Officers rushed to scene after receiving a choice about an attack with a perilous weapon.

According to police, the suspect were given at the bus and were given right into a “verbal argument” with the driver.

“The bus driver and the suspect exited the bus and continued the argument, at which time the suspect produced a knife (or sharp object) and stabbed the bus driver multiple times,” learn a commentary launched via police past due Wednesday night time.

The driver, who was once now not recognized via police, underwent surgical treatment at Northridge Hospital Medical Center.

The suspect was once remaining observed heading eastbound on Erwin Street from Topanga Canyon, consistent with police. He is being described as a 21-year-old white male with blonde curly hair. Police stated he is 6 toes tall with a skinny construct and was once observed dressed in a pink blouse, black pants, and a black backpack.

All Metro buses are supplied with cameras, officers stated. Police had been in a position to trace down the suspect the use of pictures from the ones cameras and launched the next pictures.

Mayor Karen Bass visited the sanatorium to test at the driver and launched the next commentary quickly after:

“This heinous act of violence is horrific and the hurt finished to certainly one of our Metro drivers is tragic. I sign up for all the City circle of relatives in praying for him this night, and my center additionally is going out to his circle of relatives.

“For such a lot of Angelenos, our transit operators are part of their on a regular basis lives – they convey our youngsters to college, they convey us house from paintings and are a part of the very cloth of our town, 24 hours an afternoon, 7 days per week. They do their activity of having us to the place we wish to cross, and we should in flip do our activity of preserving them secure.

“Safety on Metro is a top priority, and I will redouble my efforts as Mayor and as a Metro Board member to keep transit riders and workers safe.”

In March, Metro introduced a program that will position what they name “safety ambassadors” on buses and trains. An ambassador was once now not at the bus concerned in this incident.

“We have safety ambassadors on the Metro system. They serve a primary customer service role,” stated Dave Sotero, the communications supervisor for Metro. “They’re there to help the customer. We have ambassadors on various bus lines but it’s important to note that law enforcement is the appropriate responder for a situation like this.”

Some other people stated regardless of the assistance of ambassadors, they do not really feel secure driving the buses.

“I would say it’s safe, but these types of incidents do occur,” stated LAPD Dep. Chief Alan Hamilton. “What I would say is people that are on public transportation still need to be aware of their surroundings. If they see something, they need to report it.”

Meanwhile, somebody with information at the stabbing is steered to touch police.