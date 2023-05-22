Meta hit with record $1.3 billion fine by EU over handling of users’ personal data





Meta, the guardian corporate of Facebook, is ready to chop 1000’s of jobs in an upcoming spherical of layoffs. This comes after the European Union fined the corporate $1.3 billion for its switch of customers’ personal data from Europe to the United States. The European Data Protection Board (EDPB) deemed Meta’s infringement to be “very serious since it concerns transfers that are systematic, repetitive and continuous.” The scale of Facebook’s person base in Europe implies that the amount of personal data transferred is gigantic, the EDPB mentioned in a commentary. Meta has 5 months to forestall shifting EU customers’ data to the United States and 6 months to forestall storing European voters’ personal data within the U.S. that had in the past been transferred in violation of EU privateness laws. The tech large mentioned it will attraction the ruling, claiming a problematic conflict between U.S. and European privateness laws. However, Meta’s decade-long fight over the place Facebook data is saved started after former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden’s disclosures led an Austrian privateness campaigner to deliver a criminal problem over imaginable U.S. intelligence collecting in Europe.

