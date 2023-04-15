Mesquite teacher fired for reportedly encouraging student fights

The district stated the teacher isn’t eligible for rehire in any capability.

MESQUITE, Texas — A change teacher with Mesquite ISD has been fired after she reportedly inspired scholars to battle every different all through elegance, the district said.

The teacher, Natally Garcia, were a change teacher hired with the district since March 6, the district stated. The fights befell Wednesday afternoon at school.

“Our investigation revealed that this substitute teacher encouraged students to fight each other during class, outlined rules for the students to follow and even instructed a student to monitor the classroom door while the fights took place.” the district stated in a observation. “Her actions are appalling and intolerable.”

Campus directors contacted all folks of scholars within the elegance via telephone to inform them of the location and the college's reaction, the district stated. The topic has additionally been referred to the Mesquite Police Department to pursue conceivable prison fees from Garcia's movements.