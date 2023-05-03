The McKinney Mercenary robotics team accomplished one thing outstanding on the state match in 2021. This was once an outstanding feat, taking into account that simply a few years in the past, the team had just one member and was once at risk of folding.

After commencement and the COVID-19 pandemic took a toll at the team, junior Alex Schafer was once left as the one last member. “Being honest, I thought I was going to have to join a different team,” he admitted.

Team mentor and trainer Mary Mobley wasn't positive concerning the team's long term both. "Pretty good odds that it wasn't going to continue," she stated.

But in opposition to the percentages, the team of 1 staged an outstanding comeback. Today, the highschool program boasts 28 scholars and has a brand new trainer.

However, probably the most important success of the team thus far got here only some weeks in the past on the state match. The Mercenaries did not even imagine they might qualify, let by myself win the celebrated IMPACT award from the FIRST robotics group.

Eighth graders Gargi Garg and Madison Mejia mirrored at the team's good fortune. "It's crazy to think how far we've come in this year alone," Garg stated. "We've grown so much, and it was almost like a total rebirth," added Mejia.

Although the Mercenaries did not make it to the arena championships, they received one thing way more treasured – a way of camaraderie and teamwork. “Everyone’s working together for the greater good, and while we were doing it, we felt like we were a family and we were just doing it to have fun,” stated Mejia.

From a team of 1 to this, the Mercenaries have created one thing constructed to closing. Schafer summed it up highest: “It gives everyone a glimpse into how great this could be.”