Mental health facility stay extended for Tracey Nix

A 66-year-old lady, Tracey Nix, who misplaced two of her grandchildren below her care in only a yr, had her inpatient psychological health remedy facility stay extended via a Hardee County pass judgement on on Thursday. The first incident befell in 2021 when 16-month-old Ezra Schock drowned. And, within the next yr, seven-month-old Uriel Schock used to be forgotten within the again seat of Nix’s automobile, resulting in her being charged with annoyed manslaughter in her granddaughter’s demise.

In April, the pass judgement on allowed Nix to transport to a psychological health facility positioned in St. Cloud, Florida. The listening to on Thursday eager about granting her a 10-day extension as asked via the Blackberry Center. The state authorized the extension, matter to Nix having day by day check-ins with the courtroom. Her therapist from the Blackberry Center who sat subsequent to her right through the digital listening to asked that she will get the utmost to be had time for her get advantages.

- Advertisement -

The subsequent pre-trial listening to is scheduled for June 22.

Related tales: Toddler drowns, toddler left in scorching automobile not up to a yr aside at grandma’s space | Hardee County grandmother headed to inpatient psychological health facility after forgetting granddaughter in scorching automobile