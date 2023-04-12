Mega Millions winning numbers on Tuesday April 11 2023

Three tickets from Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing had been one quantity clear of winning the jackpot prize.

WASHINGTON — The Mega Millions jackpot prize continues to develop, without a winner getting all six numbers proper in Tuesday evening’s $441 million drawing.

- Advertisement - But there are 3 new millionaires after the most recent drawing. All three tickets had five correct numbers, which means their house owners are in a position to say the sport’s second-highest prize degree.

One price tag, bought in Florida, is value $3 million as it incorporated the not obligatory “Megaplier” bonus. The different two, bought in Arizona and California, gained $1 million each and every.

The winning numbers had been 31, 35, 53, 54 and 55 with a gold Mega Ball of 24.

- Advertisement - According to the Mega Millions website, 898,816 winning tickets had been bought in overall, starting from single-digit prizes as much as the 3 million-dollar winners.

The jackpot now sits at an estimated $476 million, with a money payout possibility of $256 million. The subsequent drawing is scheduled for Friday, April 14.

If it is gained on Friday, Mega Millions says it is going to be the thirteenth biggest jackpot within the sport’s historical past.

- Advertisement - The buildup to the just about half-billion greenback prize comes after a ancient set of jackpot lottery wins previous this 12 months.

In January, the Mega Millions jackpot was once gained a complete of 4 occasions, together with a whopping $1.34 billion prize gained in Maine. The month set a document for the lottery sport, which had never seen four wins in a single month. Since the final January jackpot win on Jan. 31, there were 13.2 million winning tickets — simply no jackpot winners.

What are my probabilities of winning the Mega Millions?

The sport’s odds are 1 in 302.6 million.

Lucky winners can choose an annuity with annual bills over 29 years. Winners virtually all the time take the money possibility, which for Tuesday evening’s drawing would were round $170 million.

What are the biggest US lottery jackpots ever gained?