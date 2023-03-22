Mega Millions winning numbers 3/21/23

The sport’s odds are 1 in 302.6 million.

WASHINGTON — After a historical set of jackpot wins previous this 12 months, the Mega Millions prize is on the upward thrust once more.

- Advertisement - Tuesday’s drawing is providing a hefty $272 million with a money possibility of $143.9 million. Players should fit all 5 white balls and the gold Mega Ball to win the grand prize.

The winning numbers for March 21 were 1-21-25-27-40, Megaball 11.

In January, the Mega Millions jackpot used to be gained a complete of 4 instances, together with a whopping $1.34 billion prize gained in Maine. The month set a report for the lottery sport, which had never seen four wins in a single month.

- Advertisement -

What are my possibilities of winning the Mega Millions?

The sport’s odds are 1 in 302.6 million.

Lucky winners can choose an annuity with annual bills over 29 years. Winners nearly all the time take the money possibility, which for Tuesday night time’s drawing can be an estimated $143.9 million.

- Advertisement - If there is a winner for Tuesday’s drawing, the jackpot will reset to $20 million for Friday’s drawing. Without a winner, the prize will proceed to upward push.

What are the most important US lottery jackpots ever gained?