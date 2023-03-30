McCarthy dodges questions about assault weapons ban after Nashville school shooting

Speaker Kevin McCarthy didn’t say the House will imagine an assault weapons ban when he was once requested about the requires reform, putting in place a well-known showdown between President Joe Biden and Republicans in Congress following the tragic mass shooting in Nashville.

The speaker emphasised his convention’s dedication to tackling the problem of mass shootings, although he didn’t point out explicit items of regulation he would put forth as calls mount for adjustments to present gun regulations.

“There’s not one person in America who doesn’t want to try to solve all this,” he mentioned when requested at an unrelated press convention on Thursday about his plan to maintain mass shootings. “We want to make sure we’re taking all the information.”

“I would say to the nation as a whole that the problem that we [have] today, it’s not just going to be legislation. We’ve got to have a severe conversation here with this country. We’ve got to deal with mental illness,” he persevered, later including, “I don’t think one piece of legislation solves this. I think a nation together, working together, solves a problem that’s much bigger than us.”

Asked whether or not an assault weapons ban or expanded background tests are at the desk, McCarthy repeated language he used on Wednesday, pronouncing Republicans will first “get all the facts.”

“We will get all the information, how we deal with any subject, and we’ll work through it,” he mentioned.

McCarthy wasn’t transparent about which further information he was once searching for.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and House Republicans dangle a news convention at the “Lower Energy Costs Act,” on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 30, 2023. Tom Brenner/Reuters

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, talking forward of McCarthy on Thursday, stated Democrats hadn’t made any selections about a selected legislative method transferring ahead to reform gun regulations however mentioned Republicans will have to construct at the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act handed final yr.

“We should be putting kids over guns and act with the fierce urgency of now. And my Republican colleagues need to step forward or step out of the way,” Jeffries mentioned.

He later added that House Republicans will have to deliver ahead regulation each increasing background tests and banning assault weapons to the House flooring for debate — a transfer McCarthy is not going to oblige.

Biden, in the meantime, has repeated he does not have the manager authority to take extra motion on weapons and has as an alternative dispatched White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on a TV marketing campaign to power Republicans to behave.

“The president has done his part,” she instructed “GMA3” on Wednesday. “We need Congress to do their part.”

But the possibility of recent regulation turns out not going.

House Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries hosts his weekly news convention on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 30, 2023. Tom Brenner/Reuters

There had been a couple of heated exchanges over the problem amongst lawmakers. In a second emblematic of the partisanship on Capitol Hill, Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., admonished Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., Wednesday after she known as for heightened coverage for faculties and praised the “good guy with a gun” reaction in Nashville.

“Did the good guys with a gun stop six people from getting murdered? No. … But AR-15s, have you seen what those bullets do to children? You know why you don’t hunt with an AR-15 with a deer — because there’s nothing left,” the Democrat mentioned.

“You guys are worried about banning books? Dead kids can’t read,” he added, referencing efforts from some politicians to study fabrics that seem in study rooms and school libraries.

Also on Wednesday, an explosive dialog about weapons resulted in Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., telling Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y. to relax.

“Calm down? Children are dying! Nine-year-old children!” Bowman replied. “I was screaming before you came and interrupted me.”

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., instructed journalists previous this week he does no longer see a pathway for Congress to behave.

“It’s a horrible, horrible situation. And, we’re not gonna fix it. Criminals are gonna be criminals,” Burchett mentioned Monday. “I don’t see any real role that we could do other than mess things up, honestly, because of the situation.”

The final main motion from Congress on gun reform was once final June, simply over a month after the fatal school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 scholars and two academics useless.

Six in 10 Americans fortify banning high-capacity ammunition clips and 56% fortify banning the sale of assault weapons, a 2019 ABC News/Washington Post ballot discovered. Support for an assault weapons ban various very much alongside political traces, with 81% of Democrats, 55% of independents and 33% of Republicans in want.

In 2022, 51 school shootings ended in damage or demise — essentially the most in one yr since Education Week, an unbiased news outlet protecting Okay-12 faculties, started recording this knowledge in 2018. This quantity marks an build up from the prior easiest selection of school shootings, which was once the 35 school shootings that took place in 2021, consistent with knowledge accumulated by means of Education Week.