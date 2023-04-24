Mayor Adams, City Planning Director Garodnick Celebrate Major Step for Proposal to Green NYC, Suppor

“City of Yes for Carbon Neutrality” Will Remove Zoning Barriers to Greener Energy, Buildings, Transportation, and Water and Waste Systems

Proposal Would More Than Double City’s Solar Energy Capacity, Help Reach Goal of Powering 250,000 Homes With Solar

NEW YORK – New York City Mayor Eric Adams and New York City Department of City Planning (DCP) Director and City Planning Commission (CPC) Chair Dan Garodnick lately celebrated a significant milestone for “City of Yes for Carbon Neutrality,” the primary of Mayor Adams’ “City of Yes” proposals. City of Yes for Carbon Neutrality is a citywide zoning modification that, with 17 coverage proposals, will modernize town’s Zoning Resolution to facilitate local weather motion, blank power, and resiliency via taking out boundaries to greener power, constructions, transportation, and water and waste techniques.

DCP lately formally referred the City of Yes for Carbon Neutrality text amendment, kicking off a public evaluation procedure by which the textual content modification will pass sooner than all 59 group forums, all 5 borough presidents and borough forums, the City Planning Commission, and the City Council. Community engagement fabrics and high-resolution photographs are to be had online.

“Today, New York City is saying ‘yes’ to a cleaner, greener, more prosperous future for generations to come,” mentioned Mayor Adams. “This proposal will make it easier to tackle climate change in the places we go, how we get there, and what we do. The climate crisis is urgent, and I look forward to talking to New Yorkers about how we can remove barriers, take action, and ensure a healthy future for our neighborhoods, our city, and our planet.”

“Meeting our ambitious climate goals requires a whole-of-government approach, including updating our own regulations,” mentioned Deputy Mayor for Economic and Workforce Development Maria Torres-Springer. “I am excited to take this important step forward and encourage New Yorkers to say ‘yes’ to changes that will enable us to be a greener and healthier city.”

“New Yorkers want to do the right thing for our city and planet, and City of Yes for Carbon Neutrality will make it easier than ever to take climate action,” mentioned Deputy Mayor for Operations Meera Joshi. “Removing outdated zoning barriers will give New York City the tools to create a robust electric vehicle charging network, expand the installation of rain gardens and permeable pavement to prevent neighborhood flooding, and support New Yorkers who install solar panels on their homes.”

“This is a critical initiative to meet our climate goals,” mentioned DCP Director and CPC Chair Garodnick. “By modernizing our zoning code for climate action, we can reduce our carbon emissions, support our resiliency efforts, and set New York City up for success in the clean-energy revolution. By updating our 20th-century zoning code to address the 21st-century climate crisis, we can cut through the red tape that prevents New Yorkers from cutting emissions and electrifying our buildings and transportation. We look forward to a robust public review process as we move toward a cleaner, greener city for all.”

An representation of the tactics City of Yes for Carbon Neutrality will take away zoning boundaries to greener power, constructions, transportation, and waste streams. Credit: New York City Department of City Planning

City of Yes for Carbon Neutrality is one in all 3 citywide zoning textual content amendments that Mayor Adams defined remaining yr as a part of his imaginative and prescient for a City of Yes. The different two textual content amendments will strengthen small companies and marketers (“City of Yes for Economic Opportunity”) and facilitate the introduction of extra, and various kinds of, housing (“City of Yes for Housing Opportunity”). Today’s referral follows the of completion of some other main element of the mayor’s City of Yes imaginative and prescient: the “Get Stuff Built” record put in combination via the Building and Land Use Approval Streamlining Task Force.

The initiative comes as New Yorkers can profit from the government’s historical investments in blank power in the course of the Inflation Reduction Act and because the town works to meet formidable environmental targets reminiscent of the ones in Local Law 97. These alternatives construct upon current systems to help New Yorkers, together with from NYC Accelerator — which has already supplied one-on-one building-specific steering on Local Law 97 responsibilities to just about 10,000 constructions — in addition to Con Edison, the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, and state tax credit.

City of Yes for Carbon Neutrality will replace out of date rules that recently make it more difficult for New Yorkers to retrofit their properties for power potency or resiliency, set up warmth pumps or sun panels, transfer to electrical automobiles, or compost and recycle — all essential steps for New York City to succeed in its formidable environmental targets.

The zoning textual content modification is composed of 17 coverage proposals, together with:

Plan for a Renewable Energy Grid: This initiative would take away current zoning stumbling blocks that seriously restrict how a lot house on a rooftop can also be coated via sun panels, unnecessarily slowing town’s shift against renewable power assets. It would additionally make it more straightforward to set up power garage infrastructure wanted for solar power and facilitate standalone, grid-supporting sun and group microgrids — in particular in low-income communities — which are recently banned in residential spaces.

These adjustments would open up over 8,500 acres of parking so much around the town for attainable use of sun panels. If totally constructed out, those sun panels may energy greater than 130,000 properties.

Create Cleaner Buildings: The textual content modification would alleviate exhausting restrictions reminiscent of the peak and thickness of partitions that prohibit constructing electrification and retrofits. This proposal would upload flexibility making those adjustments conceivable whilst keeping up the appear and feel of town’s neighborhoods.

These adjustments would facilitate environmentally pleasant retrofits for over 50,000 constructions, together with greater than 1 million properties, the place retrofits are recently infeasible and would violate town zoning.

Support Electric Vehicles and Micromobility: This proposal would greater than double the commercially zoned land the place electrical car charging amenities can also be positioned. It would additionally explain rules and facilitate secure bicycle and e-mobility parking.

These adjustments would make electrical car charging conceivable in additional than 400 million further sq. ft.

Modernize Water, Compost, and Recycling Regulations: This initiative would make bigger the usage of permeable paving and rain gardens, reduce pink tape and do away with uncertainty for recycling and composting, and inspire rooftop meals manufacturing.

These adjustments would give a contribution to town’s efforts to divert the 34 % of New York City’s residential waste — and up to 45 % of all forged waste — this is natural subject matter from landfills to really helpful use.

The textual content modification will now be referred to all 59 group forums, all 5 borough presidents, and all 5 borough forums for evaluation and advice inside 60 days. After the ones 60 days, the City Planning Commission will cling a public listening to and vote. If the fee approves the modification, it’s going to pass to the City Council for a listening to and vote.

“New Yorkers have been witnesses to the rising sea levels and more intense storms that climate change is bringing to the five boroughs, and the City of Yes for Carbon Neutrality will help them do their part to slow this trend,” mentioned Chief Climate Officer and New York City Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Rohit T. Aggarwala. “By removing outdated regulations, we will help to expand the use of solar energy, electric vehicles, building electrification, and a circular economy for organic waste, all of which will help to slow climate change.”

“This zoning amendment will make New York a ‘City of Yes’ for climate adaptation and decarbonization,” mentioned Mayor’s Office of Climate & Environmental Justice Executive Director Kizzy Charles-Guzman. “Solar and energy storage will become more economical, and there will be easier pathways for green and grey infrastructure — all of which will reduce emissions and improve air quality and health.”

“The electric needs of our city are changing every day, and we know green energy and renewable energy are not just the future, they are initiatives that are here right now,” mentioned Fire Department of the City of New York (FDNY) Commissioner Laura Kavanagh. “The FDNY is committed to finding safe ways to use these changing technologies, and we are happy to partner with the Mayor’s Office on a plan that will make our city cleaner, greener, and more energy efficient.”

“New York City continues to be national leader in sustainable, resilient, and forward-thinking urban planning,” mentioned New York City Department of Buildings Acting Commissioner Kazimir Vilenchik, P.E. “With the proposed zoning changes from the City of Yes for Carbon Neutrality, the Adams administration will remove outdated building regulations, so owners can more easily retrofit their buildings. These energy-efficiency retrofits will be critical as we work towards our ambitious goal of carbon neutrality by 2050.”

“It’s time to rethink old rules and develop new solutions to confront the reality of climate change today,” mentioned New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development Commissioner Adolfo Carrión Jr. “City of Yes for Carbon Neutrality will supercharge our work to decarbonize existing buildings and create more sustainable housing for New Yorkers. Let’s say ‘yes’ to a greener, cleaner future for New York City.”

“City of Yes for Carbon Neutrality will make it easier for all New Yorkers, including those in landmark properties, to retrofit their buildings for energy efficiency and resiliency,” mentioned Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC) Chair Sarah Carroll. “LPC supports efforts to improve the energy efficiency and sustainability of New York City’s historic buildings and commends the Adams administration and the Department of City Planning for proposing important zoning changes that will help New York City achieve its ambitious carbon neutrality goals.”

“Convenient access to electric vehicle charging is crucial to encourage broader adoption in New York City,” mentioned New York City Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez. “These proposals would not only help expand charging infrastructure but also improve access to bicycle and e-micromobility parking by better clarifying related zoning regulations. We thank Mayor Adams and DCP Director Garodnick for their support in using zoning regulations to reduce emissions in the transportation sector and support more sustainable transportation options for New Yorkers.”

“I commend the Adams Administration for this important step forward in meeting New York City’s ambitious carbon reduction goals,” mentioned New York City Council Majority Leader Keith Powers. “The plan will more than double the city’s solar energy capacity and set us up on a path to a more sustainable future.”

“I commend Mayor Adams for his initiative in working to make New York City a leader in solar energy,” mentioned New York City Councilmember Rafael Salamanca, chair, Committee on Land Use. “Taking proactive steps towards green infrastructure — like seeking to modernize the city’s Zoning Resolution — will ensure that our city is prepared for a sustainable future as we continue efforts to adapt to the growing demands presented by climate change. I look forward to continuing to work with the Adams administration on this issue so we can successfully facilitate climate resiliency.”

“As a global leader in business and culture, New York City has the power to inspire change and pave the way for a cleaner, brighter future. By taking bold and decisive action to reduce our carbon footprint, we can protect our communities, preserve our natural resources, and build a more sustainable world for generations to come,” mentioned New York City Councilmember James F. Gennaro, chair, Committee on Environmental Protection, Resiliency, and Waterfronts. “I applaud Mayor Adams and the New York City Department of City Planning for this proposal, which will more than double our city’s solar energy capacity.”

“We can’t sit on our hands in the face of the climate crisis,” mentioned New York City Councilmember Gale A. Brewer. “Since buildings account for such a large proportion of greenhouse gases, we must start building green, building sustainably, building wisely. This proposed zoning amendment will spark the discussion we need about the steps we, as a city, need to take.”

“For too long, the city’s zoning regulations prohibited buildings from making necessary green investments to fight climate change and cut down on toxic air pollution. That’s why the New York League of Conservation Voters supports New York City’s proposed City of Yes for Carbon Neutrality zoning text amendment,” mentioned Julie Tighe, president, New York League of Conservation Voters. “This measure is a critical opportunity for New York City to modernize its zoning resolution to support the city and state’s climate goals and improve air quality and public health by reducing the use of fossil fuels in our building and transportation sectors.”

“This needed initiative will modernize New York City’s zoning rules to accelerate building decarbonization,” mentioned John Mandyck, CEO, Urban Green Council. “The proposals are informed by industry experts with practical solutions to achieve greener, safer, and more resilient solutions to climate change. We applaud Director Garodnick and the dedicated team at City Planning for moving this crucial effort forward.”

“Given the threat that climate change poses to our city, there is no time to wait,” mentioned Rob Freudenberg, vice chairman for power and setting, Regional Plan Association (RPA). “Whether installing more solar panels or electric vehicle charging stations or retrofitting buildings to better comply with Local Law 97, zoning should not be an obstacle to taking actions that reduce our city’s greenhouse gas emissions and help us meet our climate goals. RPA strongly supports the launch of the City of Yes for Carbon Neutrality by Mayor Adams, Chair Dan Garodnick, and the Department of City Planning and City Planning Commission, and we look forward to working with them in their crucial effort to right-fit our zoning to the climate realities we face today.”

