Matthew McConaughey will star in next ‘Yellowstone’ spin-off

“Alright, alright, alright!” Another large star is becoming a member of the ever-growing “Yellowstone” universe and this time he is a local Texan.

HOUSTON — The “Yellowstone” universe will quickly upload every other big-time actor to its roster for the fourth spin-off of the vastly a success Western drama.

Texas local Matthew McConaughey will star in the next Paramount+ collection, ViacomCBS President Chris McCarthy informed The Hollywood Reporter. He did not be offering any information about the brand new undertaking.

“Yellowstone” author Taylor Sheridan additionally produced the prequels “1883” starring Tim McGraw and Faith Hill and “1923” starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. “6666,” set in Texas the place Sheridan grew up, used to be the primary Yellowstone spin-off.

The McConaughey hypothesis started in Feb. with rumors that Kevin Costner, who stars as "Yellowstone" patriarch John Dutton, would go away the display.

In a commentary to People, a Paramount spokesperson denied the experiences.

“We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that’s the case for a long time to come. Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built.”

"Yellowstone" star Josh Lucas, who performs the more youthful John Dutton in season 5, mentioned he thinks Sheridan all the time deliberate on Costner's persona demise sooner or later.

“And so you know that that’s just … the evolution of what the ranch is. That’s why when you see the cemetery and you see the names of Elsa [a character from “1883”] and you see the names of Jacob and you see these names, I think it’s of course going to evolve and change,” Lucas mentioned ultimate month, in step with People.

Meanwhile, Paramount mentioned the second one part of “Yellowstone” season 5 remains to be not off course to be launched this summer time even supposing they have not began filming but. “1923” will additionally go back for a 2d season.