Matt Adams, Dan Keemahill and Carlos Nogueras join The Texas Tribune

The Texas Tribune has thrilling news to proportion about our fresh hires. Matt Adams has been appointed as our director of target audience expansion and engagement. Dan Keemahill has returned to the Tribune as an information reporter for the Texas Tribune-ProPublica investigative group. Additionally, Carlos Nogueras will probably be our first-ever Permian Basin reporter in partnership with Report for America.

Matt these days serves because the performing manager for target audience engagement at NPR. He has spent the ultimate 3 years experimenting with social audio, generating are living breaking news conversations with the target audience, and running throughout a couple of desks and broadcast groups to proportion on-air audio on social platforms. He is credited with generating over 100 Twitter Spaces conversations, together with collaborations with are living broadcast audio groups to proportion the State of the Union and the Jan. 6 committee hearings are living. Recently, Matt and his group performed a a very powerful position in rethinking the way forward for NPR on Twitter. (1)

Before becoming a member of NPR, Matt labored as a photograph editor and led National Geographic’s picture network, referred to as Your Shot, which allowed readers to proportion their easiest images and communicate with one some other, making it a platform for National Geographic’s picture editors and photographers to supply comments. More than one million registered customers uploaded greater than 11 million pictures at the web site. Through the Best within the World project, National Geographic Traveler ran two community-submitted footage on its quilt for the primary time. (2)

Dan Keemahill lately joined the Tribune and is an information reporter for the Texas Tribune-ProPublica investigative group. In his position, Dan analyzes massive, sophisticated datasets as he works with different newshounds at the group to inform bold investigative tales. Prior to becoming a member of the Tribune, Dan labored as an information journalist at USA Today. He has additionally labored as a internet developer at Austin American-Statesman, the place he analyzed publicly to be had information on elected officers in Texas for a undertaking at the illustration of underrepresented Hispanic folks in native politics. (3)

Carlos Nogueras will join the Texas Tribune’s areas table to hide the energy-rich Permian Basin beginning in July in partnership with Report For America. Carlos graduated from the Berklee College of Music in 2016 and won a grasp’s stage in journalism from the University of Puerto Rico ultimate 12 months. Before becoming a member of the Tribune, Carlos finished a fellowship at Philadelphia’s Al Día. He lined native executive and political problems there and is a Puerto Rico local. (4)

The Texas Tribune’s areas group covers a spread of necessary subjects reminiscent of psychological well being, colleges, broadband, and elections from the bottom in towns and cities out of doors of Texas’ greatest metro spaces. Carlos is the second one reporter to be employed in partnership with Report For America, a countrywide carrier program that puts rising newshounds in newsrooms around the nation to hide crucial beats. Being thought to be the calories capital of the U.S., the Permian Basin has over 7,000 oil fields between Texas and New Mexico that fall underneath a 17-county space. (5)

