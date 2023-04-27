Maryland expands EBT fraud reimbursements | Maryland

(The Center Square) – Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announced the state’s plan to expand the replacement of food and cash assistance funds stolen from Electronic Benefits Transfer cards.

Maryland is leading the way in using federal funds for reimbursement of stolen Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits lost through EBT fraud. The state Department of Human Services will utilize general funds to reimburse stolen cash assistance benefits.

- Advertisement -

The measure was passed by the General Assembly and signed by Moore on Monday. The new law will allow EBT cardholders to reclaim stolen benefits dating back to Jan. 1, 2021. Before the new law, recipients could only be reimbursed as far back as Oct. 1, 2022.

Moore is touting his state as a trailblazer for providing an avenue for some of Maryland’s most disadvantaged population to recoup the resources they need to survive.

“By signing this legislation into law, we are taking deliberate action to help restore faith in some of our most-needed services and supports,” said Moore. “Maryland is again showing leadership in ensuring that some of our most vulnerable citizens will receive the help they need.”

- Advertisement -

In an effort to assist Marylanders who have been defrauded but denied benefits under the previous law, the General Assembly has approved $1.8 million from general funds to help families and individuals who were denied their claim to receive reimbursement from the state.

By paving the way for the country, Maryland hopes the rest of the country will follow the state’s example by providing more pathways for the vulnerable to receive reimbursement for stolen benefits.

“It’s an egregious act to steal from someone who most needs help—we believe the way Maryland is responding will not just set the tone for this state, but for the country,” said Maryland Department of Human Services Secretary Rafael Lopez.

- Advertisement -

Additionally, the new law will provide the state with the resources necessary to combat EBT fraud, a nationwide problem.

“Not only does this new state law expand stolen benefit reimbursement eligibility, it helps our department with the tools we need to strengthen EBT card security and decrease EBT fraud,” said Lopez.

Maryland has approved nearly 7,000 EBT card fraud claims since the state began the reimbursement process March 18. The state has doled out $4.3 million in cash and food assistance benefits that were defrauded from recipients.