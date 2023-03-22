Martin Santillan free after 25 years in prison

Martin Santillan used to be 23 when he used to be arrested and convicted of capital homicide. Now 49, he’s discovered blameless with new DNA trying out. Another suspect has been arrested.

DALLAS — After 25 years in prison, Martin Lucio Santillan is in the end free and confirmed to be blameless.

On July 14, 1997, round 1:30 a.m., a person named Damond Wittman used to be shot and killed out of doors a nightclub in Deep Ellum. Dallas Police (*25*) recovered a Dallas Stars jersey that matched an outline of what the suspect used to be dressed in, in conjunction with a cigarette butt close by.

While no DNA used to be ever connected to Santillan, he used to be arrested and charged with capital homicide. While Santillan maintained his innocence, the jury discovered him accountable in 1998. Santillan won a lifestyles sentence.

On Wednesday morning on the Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas, Santillan walked right into a sixth-floor court docket. He had friends and family sitting in the room as he used to be exonerated through District Judge Audra Riley.

New DNA generation proved his innocence. Santillan's DNA used to be now not at the recovered jersey.

“Mr. Santillan, at this time, I would also like to apologize to you on behalf of Dallas County, the State of Texas, and the entire judicial system. I wish you well and best of luck in your future path,” mentioned Judge Riley. “I would be honored to sign this motion to dismiss.”

A spherical of applause echoed during the court docket.

Patting Santillan at the again, Paul Casteleiro of Centurion Ministries Inc., a New Jersey-based innocence group, stood through Santillan's aspect.

Dallas lawyer Gary Udashen assisted in the case too. Casteleiro mentioned with the assistance of the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office, a re-investigation proved Santillan used to be blameless. Centurion Ministries has been operating on his case since 2008.

Mayte Cantu, Santillan’s older sister, mentioned she all the time believed he used to be blameless. She mentioned it is been tough for the circle of relatives.

In tears, Cantu mentioned, “He wasn’t able to be here when two of my family members passed away and that was the hardest, especially my mom.”

Pedro Martinez, Santillan’s more youthful brother, mentioned he used to be younger when his brother used to be arrested. Over the years, he misplaced hope that Santillan can be exonerated. Martinez mentioned, “At one point, we didn’t realize it would happen.” He mentioned, “I just never want to let go again.”

District Attorney John Creuzot mentioned, “Because of the advancements in DNA technology, we are here today.” He additionally confirmed gratitude for Centurion Ministries. Creuzot mentioned, “We all owe them a tremendous debt for sticking with this and keeping this in front of us.”

In addition to clearing Santillan’s title, Creuzot mentioned the brand new DNA proof connected them to a suspect. Another person used to be arrested in Colorado Springs lately for the homicide of Wittman. The suspect used to be a juvenile on the time of the offense so his id might not be launched until he’s charged as an grownup.

Santillan misplaced 25 years along with his circle of relatives. He used to be quiet on the courthouse now not able to handle the general public. But he spoke back “yes” when requested if it used to be a just right day.

Since 2001, 43 people were exonerated in Dallas County when the post-conviction DNA statute went into impact.