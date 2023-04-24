Married Army officers’ scheme, stealing $2M from taxpayers, ends in convictions | North Carolina

(The Center Square) – Two married U.S. Army officers face long prison sentences after they were convicted of stealing more than $2 million in taxpayer-funded property from a North Carolina Army base.

Maj. Heather Hammond, 34, was convicted by a federal jury on Thursday of spending proceeds from the sale of military equipment stolen from Fort Bragg by her husband, 38-year-old CW3 Christopher Hammond.

Christopher Hammond pleaded guilty to theft of government property and money laundering the week prior.

“We are putting a stop to corruption at Fort Bragg and those who use their official positions to line their own pockets. Mr. Hammond abused his position with the Army to steal and sell government property. He stole military scopes, weapons parts, tools, welding equipment, night vision goggles and ATVs,” U.S. Attorney Michael Easley said. “This gear was meant to support our troops in the fight for freedom, but the Hammonds sold it to retire in style.”

Authorities contend Christopher Hammond used his position to steal government property intended for his unit at Fort Bragg, where it was never logged into inventory and instead sold by Hammond. Court records show at least $1.8 million in wire transfers from the sales were deposited into bank accounts controlled by Hammond and his wife. A jury found Heather Hammond encouraged her husband to use her accounts to avoid detection.

Officials were alerted to the scam when a supplier noticed items procured under government contract were submitted for warranty repairs by a private individual, according to Easley.

The case was investigated by Defense Criminal Investigative Services, Department of Army Criminal Investigation Division, and the FBI.

“This conviction is the latest result of our ongoing efforts to investigate fraud and theft and should serve as a stark reminder that Army CID will vigorously pursue anyone who attempts to enrich themselves at the expense of the U.S. Government,” said Special Agent-in-Charge Larry S. Moreland, Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division, Major Procurement Fraud Field Office.

“Our service men and women make sacrifices for our country every day and it undermines their commitment when a fellow soldier steals the property they depend on to stay safe. The FBI and our partners will aggressively investigate these types of crimes to ensure this criminal abuse of power and betrayal does not go unpunished,” said Robert M. DeWitt, Special Agent in Charge of the Charlotte Division of the FBI.

Christopher Hammond faces up to 30 years in prison, plus fines and restitution, and Heather Hammond faces up to 10 years plus fines, when they are sentenced later this year, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.