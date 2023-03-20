Monday, March 20, 2023
Markets mixed as investors weigh bank buyouts

Global shares have been mixed Monday as investors weighed the consequences of the USB takeover of Credit Suisse, an emergency deal intended to chase away a broader banking disaster.

European markets edged upper in uneven buying and selling after the weekend settlement, with the Pan-European Stoxx 600 index mountain climbing 0.4 p.c, Britain’s FTSE 100 gaining 0.3 p.c and Germany’s DAX including 0.5 p.c. But Asian markets slumped, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index tumbling 2.7 p.c and Japan’s Nikkei dropping 1.4 p.c.

