Mark Cavendish suffers stage two crash at the Giro d’Italia as Jonathan Milan sprints to victory

Home hero Jonathan Milan gained stage two of the Giro d’Italia in a discounted dash after a overdue crash dominated out Mark Cavendish and value Tao Geoghegan Hart treasured time in the basic classification.

This flat stage would were certainly one of the ones turned around through Cavendish as he seeks his first win for Astana-Qazaqstan, however the Manxman hit the deck after a collision just below two-and-half miles from the line that value a number of riders.

Chief amongst them used to be 2020 Giro winner Geoghegan Hart, with the Londoner held up to lose 19 seconds and fall from fourth to 8th total, now 59 seconds at the back of chief Remco Evenepoel.

Amid the chaos, Milan, 22, gained very easily from David Dekker on the seafront in San Salvo, taking his first Grand Tour stage win and doing it in his house race at the first strive. Evenepoel stayed protected in the purple jersey and retained his 22-second lead however Geoghegan Hart is now 4 seconds at the back of Ineos Grenadiers team-mate Geraint Thomas, the Welshman managing to keep transparent of the hassle.

So a lot focal point were on a decent roundabout simply sooner than the ultimate immediately, however sooner than that even got here into view a number of riders went down on a slim phase of highway.

Jonathan Milan sprinted to victory on the moment stage of the Giro d’Italia in San Salvo

Mark Cavendish used to be not able to contest the bunch dash following a overdue crash on the stage

Pascal Ackermann gave the impression to be driven to his proper and into the trail of the Trek-Segafredo lead-out educate with inevitable effects.

Cavendish used to be at the back of the preliminary incident however used to be then struck from at the back of as riders struggled to gradual, even if his group used to be fast to say he used to be unharmed.

Evenepoel used to be pointed in his remarks on the stage-defining incident, announcing: ‘I think I actually saw it happen and we know who we can blame for the crash but that’s racing.

‘It wasn’t a pleasant transfer however happily we stayed out of hassle.’

While the recriminations started, Milan celebrated a step forward second. ‘I am without words,’ the Italian stated.

‘I cannot believe it. My first Giro, the second stage. I could never imagine that today a victory was coming.’

Although Cavendish used to be out of the working, there used to be one Brit in the most sensible 10 as Jake Stewart sprinted to take 9th position for Groupama-FDJ. The race continues lately with a 132-mile stage from Vasto to Melfi.