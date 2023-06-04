Monday, June 5, 2023
Margate Police search for missing 13-year-old girl – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

The Margate Police Department has issued a public enchantment for help in finding a missing and endangered juvenile, 13-year-old Sheala Rodriguez. Rodriguez was once closing observed at her house on June 1, 2023 at 10 p.m., and government are urging any person with information on her whereabouts to touch the Margate Police Department.

Rodriguez is described as status 5 toes, 4 inches tall, weighing roughly 100 kilos, and having gentle brown hair. At the time of her disappearance, she was once dressed in a gray sweater, black pants, and black sandals. Anyone with related information can touch the Margate Police Department at (954) 972-7111.

