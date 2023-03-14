Marco Asensio offered to clubs as winger considers Real Madrid future

Marco Asensio has been offered to a bunch of clubs round Europe as he considers his future at Real Madrid, 90min understands.
The 27-year-old’s Bernabeu contract expires on the finish of the season, even though present Champions League holders Real are eager about negotiating a brand new deal.
But the Spaniard is open to gives from in other places and is assessing his choices earlier than committing to the membership long-term, as he is involved by means of the regularity of first workforce soccer offered underneath Carlo Ancelotti.
90min understands that a lot of main clubs had been alerted to Asensio’s doable pastime in a transfer, together with Real Madrid’s fierce competitors Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.
Bayern Munich, Juventus, PSG and Marseille have additionally proven pastime in Asensio, with Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City amongst his admirers in England.
Sources have showed to 90min that Asensio’s desire can be to stay at Real Madrid if promises will also be made about his future on the membership, and that uncertainty generally is a consider whether or not or now not events will make an legitimate transfer.
Asensio first broke into Real Madrid’s first workforce throughout the 2016/17 season, some 18 months after becoming a member of the membership from Real Mallorca as an 18-year-old. He has long gone on to make 267 appearances for the membership in all competitions, however has continuously discovered himself rotating out and in of the facet – he performed 2nd mess around to Gareth Bale at the proper wing for a lot of years.
The 35-cap Spanish world has additionally struggled with accidents, specifically throughout the 2019/20 season when he tore his ACL and used to be limited to simply ten appearances.