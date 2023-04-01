March Madness: Women’s Final Four fans in Dallas







DALLAS — The highway to the Women’s Final Four shoots all the way through Dallas. Hundreds of other people from around the nation descended to the Lone Star state this weekend for video games and festivities. - Advertisement - Victory Plaza performed host to “Party on the Plaza.” Fans were given the risk on Thursday to observe their groups follow. “We are all decked out, ready for a fun weekend,” mentioned Amanda Blome, who drove from Minnesota to observe her Hawkeyes play. “We started yesterday. We drove 15 hours yesterday. We just got in this morning,” she mentioned. - Advertisement - Karyn and Jessie Heberman are from Denver and made this a mother-daughter factor. “We were trying to figure out what to do for spring break and she said she wanted to see women’s basketball, and I said, ‘alright! Let’s make it happen,'” mentioned Heberman. Jason Elliott and his circle of relatives are large Iowa Hawkeyes fans. Ironically, they are from Dallas Center, Iowa. - Advertisement - “Have you heard of Des Moines? We’re west of Des Moines about half an hour. From one Dallas to another Dallas. Yep!” mentioned Elliott. Keesha Tate now lives in Dallas and performed DI basketball herself. WFAA stuck up together with her and her family and friends as they had been staring at LSU follow. “With the Men’s Final Four right down the highway. It’s cool. Texas is where it’s at,” mentioned Tate. Four colleges and their fanbases are preventing to be the remaining ones status. And when that occurs, it will be right here in Dallas.





