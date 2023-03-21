March Madness: Van Lith and Louisville pummel Texas

In a matchup of 2 groups that started the season within the Top 10, the Cardinals smothered the Longhorns.

AUSTIN, Texas — Hailey Van Lith scored 21 issues and No. 5 Louisville rolled over No. 4 Texas 73-51 at the Longhorns’ house courtroom Monday evening to ship the the Cardinals to the Sweet 16 for the 6th NCAA Tournament in row.

In a matchup of 2 groups that started the season within the Top 10, the Cardinals smothered the Longhorns and standout level guard Rori Harmon all evening, stretching a 14-point halftime result in 21 by way of finish of the 3rd quarter.

Louisville (25-11) led by way of up to 27 early within the fourth. The win sends the Cardinals to the Seattle 4 Region to play No. 8-seed Mississippi, which dissatisfied No. 1 Stanford on Sunday.

DeYona Gaston scored 12 issues to steer Texas (26-10).

The Cardinals merely driven across the Big 12 common season champions and gave the impression to relish the risk to do it at the street. Louisville did not host the primary two rounds of the event for the primary time since 2015, except for the 2021 pandemic event performed fully in Texas.

Harmon, who ignored the matchup between the groups when Louisville beat the Longhorns in November, was once hardly an element within the rematch.

Van Lith, Mykasa Robinson and Chrislyn Carr allowed Harmon 3 assists within the first quarter, however not more. She additionally had 5 turnovers prior to limping off the courtroom past due within the fourth quarter with an obvious ankle harm.

Louisville took keep an eye on of the sport with a 9-0 run to start out the second one quarter, punctuated by way of 6-foot-5 heart Josie Williams'3-pointer from the highest of the arc, and the Cardinals led by way of 14 at halftime.

Texas reduce the deficit below 10 early within the 3rd prior to Van Lith and Louisville responded with any other 9-0 run. Robinson spied Carr within the nook on a quick spoil for a 3-pointer that put the Cardinals up 49-31.

BIG PICTURE

Louisville: The Cardinals’ frontcourt of Liz Dixon, Olivia Cochran and Morgan Jones blended for 22 issues however most significantly disrupted the whole lot Texas may do close to the basket. The Longhorns have been simply 7 of twenty-two on layups. Louisville outscored Texas within the paint 38-20.

Texas: With the loss, Texas trainer Vic Schaefer had his string of NCAA Elite Eight appearances snapped at 5. Schaefer took Mississippi State to a few instantly, advancing two times to the Final Four, prior to accepting the task at Texas. The Longhorns have now not reached the Final Four since 2003, when Hall of Famer Jody Conradt was once trainer.