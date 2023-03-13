March Madness printable bracket 2023

The closest somebody has gotten to a super March Madness bracket came about simply 4 years in the past.

WASHINGTON — March Madness is formally right here and we now know which 68 groups will compete within the 2023 males’s NCAA basketball match.

The First Four will kick issues off on Tuesday, March 14 and Wednesday, March 15 in Dayton, Ohio.

Then, the remainder 64 groups will compete when the First Round will get underway on Thursday, March 16 and Friday, March 17.

The variety committee published the full 2023 tournament bracket on Selection Sunday, March 12.

You can click here or beneath to obtain a printable bracket to fill out for March Madness 2023. And even supposing there hasn't ever been a super March Madness bracket, possibly that is your yr?





What are the percentages of a super bracket?

According to NCAA.com, for those who have been to easily wager or turn a coin for each and every matchup, the percentages of a super NCAA bracket are 1 in 9,223,372,036,854,775,808.

However, NCAA.com additionally notes that the percentages are extra like 1 in 120.2 billion, if the individual making the bracket takes into consideration information about which groups are higher and match historical past.

It’s believed that the nearest somebody has gotten to a super bracket came about simply 3 years in the past.

During the 2019 match, an Ohio guy appropriately guessed all the games going into the Sweet 16, according to NCAA.com. But his streak of 49 right kind selections was once ended when Purdue beat Tennessee 99-94 in additional time of the second one recreation within the Sweet 16.