March Madness on ice? Red Wings’ Jake Walman nets game-winning buzzer beater vs. Hurricanes

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Jake Walman were given into the March spirit with a game-winning buzzer beater towards the visiting Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday evening.

Walman’s slapper from simply throughout the blue line snuck in the back of Canes netminder Federik Andersen as gamers from each groups battled for place in entrance of the crease.

The Wings are recently 7th within the Atlantic department and not going to make the playoffs, however Detroit trainer Derek Lalonde praised his gamers after the win for his or her persevered focal point amid a hard season.

‘This workforce hasn’t hand over all 12 months and I do not be expecting them to hand over now,’ Lalonde mentioned.

Dominik Kubalik and captain Dylan Larkin additionally scored for the Red Wings and Alex Nedeljkovic made 31 saves to overcome his former crew.

Kubalik scored 59 moment into the sport and Larkin hooked up on an influence play at 7:26 of the second one. Larkin prolonged his crew leads in targets with 28 and power-play targets with 15.

Carolina protection companions Brent Burns and Jaccob Slavin scored 3:36 aside in the second one — at 42 seconds and four:18.

Andersen made 19 saves in his first loss towards Detroit. He entered the sport 10-0-1 towards the Red Wings.

It was once a pricey loss for the Canes, who’ve a tenuous one-point lead on second-place New Jersey within the Metropolitan Division.

And talking of the Devils, Erik Haula and Timo Meier scored and Vitek Vanecek made 3 large third-period saves to steer New Jersey previous New York on Thursday in Newark.

Vanecek completed with 24 saves because the Devils received the season collection 3-1 and opened a four-point lead over the Rangers within the Metropolitan Division with two weeks left within the season. He stopped Vincent Trocheck in shut two times and Vladimir Tarasenko within the ultimate 12 mins in selecting up his thirtieth win.