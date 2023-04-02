March Madness highlights: LSU claims first national title with win over Caitlin Clark and Iowa

The LSU Tigers beat the Iowa Hawkeyes, 102-85, within the NCAA girls’s event championship recreation at American Airlines Center in Dallas to win their first title in program historical past. In a recreation marred by means of questionable officiating, LSU Coach Kim Mulkey earned her fourth title because the Tigers set a report for probably the most issues scored in a girls’s title recreation. Caitlin Clark, the national participant of the yr, and the Hawkeyes got here up brief of their first title recreation look.