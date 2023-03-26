March Madness 2023 live updates: Latest bracket, results, Saturday’s games and news

First around: No. 4 UConn 87, No. 13 Iona 63

The ideal approach to summarize fourth-seeded UConn’s 87-63 dismantling of Thirteenth-seeded Iona is thru a 64-second collection overdue in the second one half of, possibly the overall push the Huskies had to shut the door at the once-hopeful Gaels.

It started with a Jordan Hawkins neglected layup with 4:11 left. Adama Sanogo, there as he was once all sport, tapped the ball to himself for an offensive rebound and putback.

- Advertisement -

Twenty-six seconds and one courtroom period later, Sanogo blocked the shot of Iona’s Nelly Junior Joseph. And 35 seconds after that, Sanogo pulled up for an extended 2-pointer because the pro-UConn crowd in MVP Arena exploded — inspired via Dan Hurley’s sideline animations.

Iona as soon as led UConn via two issues at halftime. Once UConn leaned on Sanogo, it was once over. The Huskies’ middle completed with a season-high 28 issues (22 in the second one half of) and 13 rebounds in 25 mins. Connecticut outscored Iona 50-24 in the second one half of, scoring 24 of the ones issues within the paint and enjoying just like the contender many assume it’s for 20 mins. — Mark Cooper

Second around: No. 4 UConn 70, No. 5 Saint Mary’s 55

The Connecticut group that had other people excited following its run to the PK Classic identify in November seems to have returned. In a event the place best groups have both misplaced or appeared ragged, the Huskies two times got here out of the locker room on the half of and rolled over their opponent. This time it was once Saint Mary’s, who went from down one on the smash to steamrolled in the second one, dropping 70-55 as UConn rolled to its first Sweet 16 since 2014. That 12 months, after all, the Huskies gained all of it.

- Advertisement -

After the sport, head trainer Dan Hurley, dogged via complaint after two first-round losses in his UConn profession, walked across the courtroom the place a heavy house crowd stood in unison to cheer. He waved his palms within the air, summoning the cheers, ahead of heading to his spouse, Andrea, for a hug and greeting his dad, mythical highschool trainer, Bob Hurley. The elder Hurley has been on the town all weekend and on Saturday, after his son completed his press meetings, held courtroom with a couple of journalists. Out within the hallway, Dan laughed. “I gotta get to work. He’s going to take forever.”

This weekend was once for the restorative Huskies, who appeared to have rediscovered their mojo at precisely the suitable time. For those that forgot why all of the early-season salivating the reminders got here in bunches right here in Albany. UConn can shoot. UConn can protect. They’ve were given a couple of dominant bigs, and they’ve intensity. It’s each factor wanted for a deep March run. The best reason why other people cooled: that bizarre January nosedive. But it looks like reminiscence now, what with Adama Sanogo racking up 52 issues in two games, and Jordan Hawkins scoring a blended 25, all in the second one halves.

To be truthful, Saint Mary’s was once up in opposition to it. Alex Ducas, the Gaels’ third-leading scorer, left within the first half of with crippling again spasms and by no means returned. He walked gingerly even during the handshake line. Meanwhile, giant guy Mitchell Saxen was once restricted with foul hassle, stagnating the Gaels’ offense and giving UConn carte blanche inside of. Without them, there was once no means they may compete with the Huskies.

- Advertisement -

Truth is, they could have struggled to hold with this model of UConn regardless. The Huskies hit 10 threes, dished out 15 assists on 27 made buckets and held Saint Mary’s with no box objective for the overall seven mins of the sport. The Huskies have been simply an excessive amount of all over. Saint Mary’s, the country’s second-best defensive rebounding squad, even were given beat 27-19 at the defensive glass. — Dana O’Neil

Sweet 16: No. 4 UConn 88, No. 8 Arkansas 65

Convention stated Thursday’s first West Regional semifinal tilt in Las Vegas may well be a compelling affair. Connecticut and Arkansas, two entertaining groups with quite a lot of skill, two blustery coaches with so much at the line. Then the sport began, UConn opened with a layup via Alex Karaban, and the sport was once over.

For the following 40 mins, the Huskies would cross directly to methodically and painstakingly demolish the eighth-seeded Hogs, 88-65. There are plentiful stars to end up the purpose, however maximum obviously, UConn scored at an obscene 1.3-point-per-possession clip on just about 60 p.c capturing with 4 scorers in double-figures, handing out 22 assists on 30 made buckets, and held Arkansas to 0.9 issues according to ownership on 31 p.c capturing. UConn took keep an eye on early, dominating the internal with 24 of its 46 first-half issues coming within the paint whilst out-rebounding Arkansas 22-9 ahead of the smash. The Hogs were given no nearer than 17 in the second one half of and trailed via as many as 29.

UConn was once that excellent and Gonzaga goes to observe the movie and shudder. This was once overall dominance with Jordan Hawkins’ capturing (24 issues), Andre Jackson doing the whole lot Andre Jackson does, and Adama Sanogo including 18 issues and 9 rebounds. The Huskies, with out query, have all of the makings of a countrywide identify contender. — Brendan Quinn

(Photo: Rob Carr / Getty Images)