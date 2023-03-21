Man’s attempt to kidnap child from school bus stop thwarted by group of kids: Police

“Several students attempted to intervene and the victim was able to break free.”

An tried kidnapping at a school bus stop went mistaken for one 30-year-old guy whose alleged attempt was once thwarted by a group of kids who got here to the protection of one of their classmates, police stated.

The incident passed off early Monday morning in Gaithersburg, Maryland — roughly 20 miles north of Washington, D.C. — when a number of scholars have been status at a bus stop ready to be picked up by their school bus when 30-year-old Jamaal Germany allegedly tried to kidnap one of the scholars.

“The victim stated that they were standing at the bus stop in the 17600 block of Towne Crest Dr., at approximately 7:20 a.m., when the suspect allegedly grabbed the child and pulled them toward an apartment building,” learn a observation from the Montgomery County Police Department following the incident. “Several students who were standing at the bus stop attempted to intervene and the victim was able to break free.”

The suspect’s motives in regards to the tried kidnapping are recently unclear as government proceed to examine the incident.

Jamaal Germany, 30, of Gaithersburg, Maryland, was once arrested after an tried kidnapping at a school bus stop went mistaken when a group of kids reportedly got here to the protection of one of their classmates.

Authorities say that once the school bus arrived, the entire scholars have been accounted for and boarded the bus ahead of the incident was once reported to school personnel. A group engagement officer additionally replied to the youngsters’s school roughly half-hour after the tried kidnapping incident was once reported.

“Through the course of the investigation, detectives identified Germany as the suspect,” stated the Montgomery County Police division. “He was arrested and transported to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit. Bond information is not available at this time.”

Detectives from the Special Victims Investigation Division are requesting any individual who believes that they will were a sufferer of Germany to name 240-773-5400.

The investigation is ongoing.