Manhattan DA Bragg, Jordan resolve dispute over deposition of former Trump prosecutor

Former prosecutor Mark Pomerantz will likely be deposed on May 12.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg agreed Friday evening to brush aside his attraction of a ruling that allowed a subpoena for testimony in regards to the felony prosecution of former President Donald Trump through the Republican-led committee chaired through Rep. Jim Jordan.

The two facets got here to an settlement permitting former prosecutor Mark Pomerantz to be deposed subsequent month with a consultant from the district legal professional’s place of job to be provide.

“Our successful stay of this subpoena blocked the immediate deposition and afforded us the time necessary to coordinate with the House Judiciary Committee on an agreement that protects the District Attorney’s privileges and interests. We are pleased with this resolution, which ensures any questioning of our former employee will take place in the presence of our General Counsel on a reasonable, agreed upon timeframe,” a spokesperson for the Manhattan district legal professional stated.

Rep. Jim Jordan, left, and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg are observed on this cut up photograph Left: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster; Right: Kena Betancur/Getty Images

A spokesperson for Jordan additionally showed the solution.

“This evening, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office withdrew its appeal in Bragg v. Jordan. Mr. Pomerantz’s deposition will go forward on May 12, and we look forward to his appearance,” Russell Dye, a spokesperson for Jordan, stated in a remark.

A federal appeals courtroom on Thursday issued an administrative keep briefly blocking off the deposition of Pomerantz through the House Judiciary Committee not up to two hours ahead of it used to be set to start.

Bragg had sought to dam the congressional subpoena, however on Wednesday a federal pass judgement on denied his request — marking a win for Jordan.