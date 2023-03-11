MANATEE COUNTY, Fla — Manatee Pride kicks off its 8th annual festival along the Bradenton Riverwalk.

“You got to show people that they are human, they are valued and they have a community,” James Knowles, attending Manatee Pride, stated.

- Advertisement - WFTS

“It means freedom and joy and happiness. I love seeing the joy on all these kids’ faces as they realize they can be themselves here,” Amy Cerniglia, additionally attending the festival, defined.

It’s the 8th annual festival with are living leisure and a number of meals.

- Advertisement -

“I’m here today with my roller derby team. We’re just out here to show our support for pride: show that you know we’re here, we’re supportive,” Jamie Schindewolf, any other attendee, added.

“Pride is about family. It’s a whole family activity. It’s appropriate for families. It’s safe and okay for families. That’s what I want people to know and take away,” Cerniglia stated.

Organizers advised ABC Action News Manatee Pride advantages ALSO Youth, a non-profit serving LGBTQ+ adolescence in Manatee and Sarasota counties. The non-profit supplies systems via its facilities for younger other people.

- Advertisement - WFTS

“We are covering everything from, you know, arts and crafts to book clubs, movie nights, field trips, and just having a place where the youth can come and hang out safely and be who they are as they are fully loved and accepted,” Mary Tavarozzi, President of the board of ALSO Youth, stated.

Tavarozzi stated Manatee Pride brings in 1000’s of other people once a year and hopes it remains that manner.

“It’s so important that we not only enjoy it but be a part of it and make sure that it continues,” Cerniglia added.