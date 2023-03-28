Man who fled in sailboat after taking upskirt video caught in FL

NORFOLK, Va. — A New Kent guy sought after in Williamsburg for taking illegal video in September used to be taken into custody in Florida final week and extradited to Virginia over the weekend.

Richard Lee Gibson, 59, used to be crusing a ship in the Caloosahatchee River on March 19 when an individual identified him from news articles, in line with a news unlock from the Williamsburg Police Department.

The particular person known as the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and tipped them off to Gibson’s whereabouts. Deputies arrested Gibson and took him to the Lee County Jail, the place he stayed for roughly per week.

Investigators with the Williamsburg Criminal Investigations Bureau arrived Sunday and taken him again to Virginia. They say Gibson deliberately fled Virginia in a sailboat down the Intracoastal Waterway.

He used to be charged with unlawfully developing a picture of any other and ownership of obscene pieces past due final 12 months after police say he positioned his mobile phone between the legs of an unsuspecting girl whilst it used to be recording.

Gibson is lately being held at Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail with out bond. Police say they’re taking a look into claims that he dedicated further criminal offenses.