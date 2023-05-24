Man was killed by fiancé’s 24-year-old son in Palm Bay, family says

- Advertisement -

A man is dead and another man is in custody following a shooting in Palm Bay Saturday night.

The Palm Bay Police Department said its officers responded to a home on Cromey Road NE regarding a shooting and found a 48-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries. Police have not identified him.

The sister of the victim told FOX 35 that her brother was killed by his fiance’s son. She said she received a call from her brother last night where he said he was feeling threatened and worried about his safety.

Through its investigation, police said the shooting was “domestic in nature.” Thomas M. Pastor Jr., 24, was arrested and booked into jail on a charge of second-degree murder, police said.

Residents in the area told FOX 35 that they saw police officers walking through the neighborhood, who told them to stay inside their homes.

“I was in my living room and all of a sudden my front yard lit up like a football field and I thought something must be going on,” said one person, who did not want to be named. “Cop noticed him and said, ‘Sir you need to go back into your home, lock your doors and close your garage door.”