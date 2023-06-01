Man wanted in deadly Casselberry shooting in July on Sandpiper Lane

- Advertisement -

One person was killed and another injured following two separate shootings in Seminole County last summer, according to authorities. Investigators have now identified a suspect as 19-year-old Davian Vazquez.

Casselberry police officers responded to Sandpiper Lane on the afternoon of July 26 after a caller reported a fight in a parking lot and shots fired. Near the time officers arrived, a vehicle was seen leaving the area. A person who had been shot got out of the vehicle near Oxford Road, and was taken to a hospital but ultimately died from their injuries.

- Advertisement -

Authorities said the same vehicle was later found in the Lake Mary area after a second person who had been shot went to an emergency room.

Davian Vazquez, has an active arrest warrant on the charge of third-degree felony murder. - Advertisement -

Vazquez has an active arrest warrant on the charge of third-degree felony murder. He is described as weighing approximately 150 pounds and standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall. Vazquez is to be considered armed, dangerous, and on the run.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact law enforcement or call 911. You can also report a tip anonymously to Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).