Man United: Joe Hugill is Kane 2.0

- Advertisement -

Manchester United have inspired this season, profitable their first trophy in six years with a League Cup ultimate victory at Wembley over Newcastle United in February, they usually may just nonetheless technically win all 4 competitions they entered this season.

- Advertisement -

Erik ten Hag nonetheless has enhancements to make then again, with the aspect reputedly desiring a world-class striker to offer them the 30 objectives a season spice up that would cause them to authentic Premier League identify contenders, and a transfer for Tottenham Hotspur captain Harry Kane has been mooted.

- Advertisement -

According to the Daily Mail, United are involved in signing the Englishman on the finish of the season and there is no doubt the marksman would give a boost to their attacking division.

Spurs have valued him at round £85m and this may occasionally end up an excessive amount of for the Dutchman to spend. In truth, the boss would possibly have already got his resolution to Kane within the United academy, with younger striker Joe Hugill impressing lately.

Most Read on FootballFanCast.com

Who is Joe Hugill?

United signed the teen from Sunderland in 2020 and he has confirmed to be a superb piece of industrial for the membership, particularly together with his superb document within the formative years groups.

The 19-year-old has scored 40 objectives in 69 video games for the U18, U19, and U21 aspects all over his spell on the Red Devils and he may well be the out-and-out striker that Ten Hag is in search of.

Indeed, he has been likened to Kane together with his taste of play. Hugill isn’t the quickest participant however is aware of precisely the place the purpose is and he is additionally the similar top (6 foot 2) because the Spurs hitman, with a cast talent within the air.

His link-up play and talent to carry the ball up also are key strengths, very similar to that of Kane’s and the following 365 days can be a the most important time in his building.

In 77 formative years video games at membership degree, Hugill has scored 44 objectives and which means that the gem is averaging a purpose each 1.75 suits – in comparison to Kane’s 1.7 objectives in keeping with trip at membership degree in his occupation – suggesting that the teen has the prospective to be a prolific scorer.

U18 supervisor Travis Binnion heaped reward at the striker overdue ultimate 12 months, saying: “So for his first two games back [from injury] to be against Real Betis and Bolton’s first team, he’s been thrown in the deep end, and he’s done fine. He’s only going to get better and do better, so he needs and deserves a little bit of fortune.”

The youngster gem could also be boosted by way of the truth that Ten Hag has given children reminiscent of Alejandro Garnacho, Anthony Elanga, and Facundo Pellistri alternatives this time period and with the Dutchman obviously desiring any other central attacking possibility, Hugill would possibly simply be the following participant to make his senior bow.

Therefore, the top trainer may just unearth his personal model of Kane, saving the membership £85m within the procedure, by way of unleashing the teenager centre-forward subsequent time period.