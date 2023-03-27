Man surrenders after shooting neighbor | Houston, Texas news

HOUSTON — An hourslong SWAT standoff has ended after a gunman shot himself within the abdomen, in keeping with Houston police.

The standoff began simply prior to 2 a.m. Monday at an rental complicated on Yorktown within the Galleria house.

According to police, they have been referred to as out to a disturbance within the complicated. When they arrived, the gunman fired 4 pictures from a rifle right into a neighboring construction. One of the bullets hit a lady within the foot, which resulted in her being taken to the medical institution.

Police mentioned that after the gunman opened fireplace, he barricaded himself within the rental for greater than 3 hours prior to popping out to the balcony and firing every other spherical at a construction.

KHOU 11’s Adam Bennett used to be reporting live as the gunman fired a round from the balcony:

At some level, the person went again inside of and used a pistol to shoot himself within the abdomen.

Police have been ready to get the person in custody as he crawled out of the rental to take him to the medical institution. Police mentioned if the person survives the self-inflicted gunshot wound, he may just face fees of irritated attack with a perilous weapon.

