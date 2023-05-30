Man shot during fight at vigil | Houston, Texas news

A person was once shot on Monday in northeast Houston, and the gunman continues to be at huge, in keeping with native police officers. The incident happened round 7 p.m. close to the intersection of Sayers Street and Creston Drive, which is situated simply out of doors the Loop and a bit east of the Eastex Freeway. The taking pictures came about during a vigil in honor of a person who had kicked the bucket from herbal reasons up to now week, police stated.

According to investigators, a controversy broke out amongst the ones collected, which resulted in photographs being fired. The sufferer was once shot as soon as and was once taken to a space sanatorium by means of a non-public car. Officials are recently looking to find witnesses to piece in combination what took place and also are on the lookout for surveillance video associated with the taking pictures.

- Advertisement -

If you’ve got any information regarding this incident, please name the Houston Police Department Homicide Unit at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube