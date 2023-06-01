Man pleads guilty to assaulting Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota in DC apartment building

A person has pleaded guilty to assaulting Democratic Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota in the elevator of her Washington apartment building in February

WASHINGTON — A person pleaded guilty Thursday to assaulting Democratic Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota in the elevator of her Washington apartment building in February, in accordance to court docket information.

Kendrid Khalil Hamlin pleaded guilty to fees of assaulting a member of Congress and assaulting regulation enforcement officials, in accordance to the court docket docket. Hamlin was once additionally accused of assaulting two officials as they tried to arrest him at the identical day of Craig’s assault.

Hamlin’s legal professionals mentioned in an emailed observation that he “accepted responsibility for his actions today with the earnest hope of moving towards rehabilitation and the mental health treatment he very much wants and needs.”

“Unfortunately, we all know that remedy and rehabilitation won’t happen in jail. We are hopeful that each one events can paintings in combination to in the end supply Mr. Hamlin with the chance to get psychological well being enhance and remedy, in addition to solid housing upon his free up,” said his federal public defenders, Katie D’Adamo Guevara and Eugene Jeen-Young Kim Ohm.

A Craig spokesperson said her office had no immediate comment.

Craig was getting coffee in the lobby of her building when she noticed a man pacing, a U.S. Capitol Police special agent wrote in court papers. The man came into the elevator with her and said he needed to go to the bathroom and was coming into her apartment, the agent wrote.

After she said he couldn’t, he punched her in the side of her face and grabbed near her neck before she escaped by throwing her cup of hot coffee over her shoulder at him, according to the court papers.

Craig’s chief of staff said after the assault that there was no evidence it was politically motivated.

Prosecutors said in court papers that Hamlin had numerous previous convictions, including for assaulting a police officer.

Craig received a 3rd time period in November in the suburban-to-rural second District south of Minneapolis and St. Paul in one of the most costly House races in the rustic, irritating the GOP’s best possible hope of flipping a Minnesota seat in an election that gave Republicans a slender House majority.