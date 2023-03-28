Man injured in shooting during southeast Houston apartment party

- Advertisement -

Courtesy of Metro Video Services

A person was once injured past due Monday when he was once shot whilst looking to get two members of the family to depart a party he was once throwing at a southeast Houston apartment, officers stated.

- Advertisement -

Officers round 10 p.m. replied to a record of a shooting in the 8300 block of Park Place Boulevard and located a person with two gunshot wounds, Lt. J.P. Horelica of the Houston Police Department advised Metro Video Services journalists. The guy was once taken to the medical institution with accidents that weren’t regarded as life-threatening.