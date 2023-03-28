Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Man injured in shooting during southeast Houston apartment party

By accuratenewsinfo
Man injured in shooting during southeast Houston apartment party


Photo of Matt deGrood
Matt deGrood, Staff creator

Police responded late Monday to a shooting at a southeast Houston apartment complex.

Courtesy of Metro Video Services

A person was once injured past due Monday when he was once shot whilst looking to get two members of the family to depart a party he was once throwing at a southeast Houston apartment, officers stated.

Officers round 10 p.m. replied to a record of a shooting in the 8300 block of Park Place Boulevard and located a person with two gunshot wounds, Lt. J.P. Horelica of the Houston Police Department advised Metro Video Services journalists. The guy was once taken to the medical institution with accidents that weren’t regarded as life-threatening.

Witnesses advised police the person and his fiancé have been throwing a party when two uninvited members of the family seemed, Horelica stated. The guy started asking them to depart when one pulled out a gun and fired, hitting him two times.

The members of the family then fled the scene.

Matt DeGrood is a normal task and breaking news reporter for the Houston Chronicle.

A graduate of the University of Dallas, he joined the Chronicle in 2022. He has reported for neighborhood newspapers throughout Texas, together with the Galveston County Daily News, the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel and the Fort Bend Star.



