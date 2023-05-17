Man indicted in theft of ‘Wizard of Oz’ ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland

A person has been indicted by a grand jury on fees of stealing a couple of ruby crimson slippers worn by Judy Garland in “The Wizard of Oz,” federal prosecutors in North Dakota say. The sneakers have been stolen in 2005 and recovered by a 2018 FBI sting operation, however no arrests have been made on the time.

Terry Martin was once indicted Tuesday with one rely of theft of a big paintings, prosecutors introduced Wednesday. The indictment didn’t supply to any extent further information about Martin and on-line information don’t listing an lawyer for him.

Garland wore a number of pairs of the ruby slippers throughout manufacturing of the 1939 musical, however handiest 4 original pairs stay. When they have been stolen, the slippers have been insured for $1 million however the present marketplace worth is set $3.5 million, federal prosecutors mentioned in a news unlock.

- Advertisement -

The slippers have been on mortgage to the Judy Garland Museum in the overdue actor’s homeland of Grand Rapids, Minnesota, when anyone climbed thru a window and broke the show case, prosecutors mentioned once they have been recovered.

Over the years, a number of attractive rewards have been introduced in hopes that the slippers would flip up. Law enforcement introduced $250,000 early in the case, and an nameless donor from Arizona submit $1 million in 2015.

The street to the lacking slippers started when a person advised the sneakers’ insurer in 2017 that he may just assist get them again. After a just about year-long investigation, the FBI nabbed the sneakers in Minneapolis in July 2018. At the time, the bureau mentioned no person has been arrested or charged in the case.

- Advertisement -

On Wednesday, a summons was once issued for Martin. An preliminary courtroom look was once set for June 1, and it is going to be by way of video. Terry Van Horn, spokesman for the U.S. Justice Department in North Dakota, mentioned he may just now not supply any information past what was once integrated in the indictment.

The sneakers are famously related to one of the long-lasting strains in “The Wizard of Oz,” as Garland’s persona Dorothy clicks her heels and repeats the word, “There’s no place like home.”

The sneakers are created from a couple of dozen other fabrics, together with picket pulp, silk thread, gelatin, plastic and glass. Most of the ruby colour comes from sequins however the bows of the sneakers include crimson glass beads.

- Advertisement -

When they have been stolen, the slippers have been on mortgage from Hollywood memorabilia collector Michael Shaw. The 3 closing pairs Garland wore in the film have been held by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the Smithsonian, and a personal collector.