A person on a date fatally shot a scammer posing as a parking attendant

On April 29, it used to be reported through Metro that Erick Aguirre, age 29, shot Elliot Nix, age 46, who used to be posing as a parking attendant outdoor of a burger restaurant in Houston, Texas.

Aguirre paid the parking attendant $40 and went into the Rodeo Goat restaurant. After figuring out that he were scammed, he returned to the auto park and shot the pretend attendant. He then returned to his date and confident her that the whole lot used to be fantastic. However, right through their meal Aguirre seemed agitated, and so they left the restaurant quickly after.

Aguirre’s date contacted the police two days later, expressing her issues. The police had already issued images of the couple and had been actively in search of them.

Nix had approached Aguirre and his date as they parked their automobiles close to the restaurant, not easy $20 from each and every of them. Aguirre paid for each himself and his date however later came upon that Nix used to be no longer an legitimate parking attendant hired through the restaurant or the auto park. According to eyewitnesses, Aguirre went again to his automobile, retrieved a gun, and chased after Nix. Although out of sight, a witness reported listening to a gunshot simply before 8 pm. Aguirre used to be then observed casually walking again to his automobile with the gun in his hand before striking it again and returning to the restaurant.

Nix used to be taken to the clinic, the place he died from his wounds.