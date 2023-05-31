Man hospitalized after being struck by lightning in Tamarac – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

On Tuesday night, a lightning strike brought about a scare in Tamarac, resulting in a person being transported to the medical institution. The incident took place when the 31-year-old sufferer used to be strolling against his automotive and used to be struck by lightning. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived on the scene in reaction to the incident.

The sufferer used to be right away transported to Broward Health North as a trauma alert case. Fortunately, nobody else used to be injured in the incident.

