A person used to be hit through a couple of cars and killed on Sunday, May 28, 2023, within the 7400 block of Interstate 35 North, between Eisenhauer and Walzem Roads.(*35*) ()(*35*)

According to San Antonio police, a person tragically misplaced his existence after being hit through a number of cars on Sunday night time while crossing Interstate 35 on the Northeast aspect. The incident happened between Eisenhauer and Walzem Roads.

The guy used to be hit at roughly 10:30 p.m. and used to be due to this fact struck through a couple of cars, leading to his dying on the scene. Police have no longer but launched his identify or age.

Our ideas and condolences cross out to the family members of the sufferer throughout this hard time.

