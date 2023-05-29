Man found shot dead near intersection in Titusville





Titusville Police have reported {that a} guy used to be came upon fatally shot near an intersection in the early hours of Saturday. According to their Twitter post, police spoke back to a hit-and-run file on the intersection of Airport Road and Dixie Avenue round 4 a.m. and found the sufferer already deceased from gunshot accidents on the scene.

No additional main points in regards to the sufferer, comparable to their id, age, or position of place of dwelling, had been disclosed via the police up to now. While there are these days no suspects in the taking pictures case, the police have said that it used to be most likely an remoted incident.

Anyone with information regarding this murder has been instructed via the police to touch the Titusville Police Department at (321) 264-7800. To be eligible for a praise of as much as $5,000, nameless tipsters too can touch Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.