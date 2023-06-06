Man dies from drowning at Grapevine Lake

An unlucky incident came about over the weekend at Grapevine Lake in Flower Mound, Texas, the place a person misplaced his existence because of an unintended drowning, as reported through the Flower Mound Police Department.

The incident used to be reported to the Flower Mound Fire Department and Police Department in a while ahead of midday on Saturday. They won the decision a couple of male who had long gone underwater and no longer resurfaced for about 5 mins within the east facet of Grapevine Lake close to the Village Oaks Mobile Home Community and Shady Point Acres.

The Grapevine’s dive group, sport wardens, and the Army Corps of Engineer park rangers additionally reached the scene to offer help.

Upon arriving at the lake, officers discovered two people looking out the realm for the 27-year-old guy. Bystanders then positioned the sufferer at 12:09 p.m. and got rid of him from the water. After bringing him ashore, firefighters began giving life-support measures, as consistent with the Flower Mound Fire Department.

The guy used to be in an instant transported to Baylor Grapevine however used to be pronounced deceased in a while before1 p.m.