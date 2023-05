A person on Monday died after he crashed a automobile at a Crosby-area ATV park, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez stated.

The crash came about at about 3 p.m. at the Xtreme Off-Road Park and Beach, 1927 Gulf Pump, in step with the sheriff’s place of job. The guy, who wasn’t instantly known, crashed an ATV, went beneath water and did not resurface.

Sheriff’s place of job dive staff participants have been referred to as to lend a hand in finding the person. The sheriff’s place of job showed his loss of life at 6:30 p.m.

The park is close to the San Jacinto River. There are a handful of small lakes in the similar discipline. It was once unclear the place the quest was once going down.

The ATV park is on U.S. Highway 90, southwest of the Crosby town limits.