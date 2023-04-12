Man dies after being detained by Fort Worth officer

Police stated the person started appearing indicators of clinical misery whilst in handcuffs. He used to be taken to an area clinic the place he used to be later pronounced lifeless, officers stated.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Fort Worth Police Department‘s Major Case Unit stated it’s investigating the loss of life of a person who died in a while after being arrested by an off-duty police officer Tuesday afternoon.

- Advertisement - Police stated the officer used to be running in an off-duty capability at about 12:52 p.m. on Tuesday alongside the 4200 block of South Freeway when an unknown guy entered the site and reportedly started performing inconsistently.

Security officials on the location attempted to detain the person, police stated. While making an attempt so, police stated, a safety guard used to be assaulted. An off-duty officer quickly arrived to assist the guard, officers stated.

South Division officials had been then referred to as to the site to assist lend a hand in detaining the person, consistent with police.

- Advertisement - Officers had been in a position to deescalate the placement and detain the person by putting him in handcuffs, police stated, however the guy started appearing indicators of clinical misery in a while thereafter. Fearing the person used to be having a clinical emergency, police stated {the handcuffs} had been taken off the person, and he used to be given clinical help.

The guy used to be then taken to an area clinic for remedy, however he used to be later pronounced lifeless, officers stated.

This investigation is ongoing.