- Advertisement -



Courtesy of Metro Video Services



A person was once fatally shot past due Monday all over an issue together with his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend when the couple confirmed up to pick out up a kid in northwest Harris County, officers mentioned.

- Advertisement -

Deputies round 10:15 p.m. Monday were given a decision a couple of shooting outdoor an rental complicated in the 14400 block of T.C. Jester Boulevard, Metro Video Services reported. They discovered a person with more than one gunshot wounds. He was once pronounced dead on the scene.