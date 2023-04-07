Man convicted in ambush killing of estranged wife, her niece at Harris County home in 2012 dies in east Texas prison

ANDERSON COUNTY – A person convicted of killing his estranged spouse and her niece in Feb. 2012 has died whilst serving time within an east Texas prison.

Ricardo Jose Prado Jr., 41, died at round 11:45 p.m. on April 1 at a state detention center situated in Tennessee Colony, TX. He used to be serving a sentence of lifestyles with out parole for the crime.

According to a custodial demise file, Prado used to be discovered unresponsive in his cellular and used to be taken to the prison infirmary the place clinical personnel pronounced him useless.

His purpose of demise has no longer but been launched.

Background

The crime took place on Feb. 14, 2012. Harris County Sheriff’s deputies stated Prado opened fireplace out of doors a area in the 7800 block of Mosewood Street at Vernwood.

Rachel Prado, a 28-year-old mom of two, and her 19-year-old niece, Jasmine Rhodes, have been killed.

Deputies stated Prado ambushed the 2 once they parked within the storage of the home. Prado’s two babies have been within the home with their grandmother at the time of the killing. The grandmother known as 911. They weren’t injured.

Investigators stated Ricardo Prado has a historical past of home violence in opposition to Rachel Prado. Relatives stated Rachel Prado feared for her lifestyles and attempted to get a restraining order in opposition to her estranged husband.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office stated deputies have been known as out to the home at least six occasions in the 2 months ahead of the murders for a wide range of court cases.

