Man claims Mesquite K9 bit him without reason, suing city







A lawsuit has been filed in opposition to the city of Mesquite by means of a person who claims {that a} police officer negligently allowed his K9 canine to chew and damage him after he had already surrendered. The incident befell on March 29, 2020, in Garland, the place the plaintiff, Anthony Wagner, reportedly sustained accidents that left everlasting scars on his head, palms, and higher again. Wagner wanted stitches at the again of his head because of the assault by means of the police canine.

According to the lawsuit, the police record on the time stated that the usage of power was once useless and unreasonable, and Mesquite officer Jason Crawford was once in regulate of the K9 canine named Kozmo, who lunged out and bit Wagner. Officer Hanks witnessed the K9 officer, Crawford with Kozmo unexpectedly lunging against Wagner, inflicting him and the canine to collapse. Hanks noticed Crawford straight away starting to pull Kozmo clear of Wagner. The record said that officials asked the Garland Fire Department to return to the scene to regard Wagner’s accidents.

The go well with quotes a police record that recognizes that the chew was once unintended and that Crawford admitted to his negligent use of Kozmo in a memorandum from March 29, 2020. Crawford additionally reportedly admitted to failing to regulate his lead because of the surroundings he was once in. According to the memorandum “the extremely dark environment, my belief that I had allowed enough room to safely get by Mr. Wagner, and my fall over PSD Kozmo when he cut in front of me all contributed to this outcome”.

Wagner’s lawsuit is not easy an ordeal by means of jury and as much as $250,000 in financial aid. The city of Mesquite declined to remark, mentioning ongoing litigation.