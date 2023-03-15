Man City potential opponents in UCL quarter-finals

A mixture of misfortune, miracles and overthinking imply Pep Guardiola is but to assert membership soccer’s final prize throughout his time at Manchester City.
The Citizens have had their hearts damaged time and time once more in the Champions League. First it was once the quarter-finals hoodoo, then Thomas Tuchel oversaw a masterplan in the 2021 last prior to the miracle employees of Real Madrid staged the newest of comebacks in final season’s semi-final.
They’re in a position to do it all over the place once more in 2023 after steamrolling RB Leipzig in the spherical of 16. This is the place the contest in reality hots up, with many of the favourites nonetheless left in the contest.
Here’s an outline of who City may face in the quarter-finals of the 2022/23 Champions League.
The team level was once as soon as once more a procession for City. The Citizens had been one among simply 4 groups to head unbeaten as they advanced into the spherical of 16 as team winners.
Guardiola’s aspect conceded simply two times as they beat Sevilla house and away, in addition to Borussia Dortmund and Copenhagen on the Etihad. The latter two facets held the Manchester membership to stalemates in the opposite fixtures, however City’s standing as the gang’s best canine was once by no means in doubt.
They confronted German opposition once more in the spherical of 16 as they had been drawn in opposition to RB Leipzig. Marco Rose’s aspect pegged the Citizens again in Saxony as Josko Gvardiol cancelled out Riyad Mahrez’s opener however that tie wasn’t stage for lengthy as City ran rebellion on the Etihad to ebook their position in the quarter-final.
City are as soon as once more the bookies’ favorite to head all of the means in this season’s festival, however there may be a few groups they would love to keep away from till the general.
While their home shape has been patchy, Real Madrid are a special beast below the intense lighting fixtures and City is not going to need a repeat of final season’s semi-final tie. Los Blancos have all however complex into the quarters after beating Liverpool 5-2 at Anfield.
Chelsea’s familiarity of City will make Guardiola uneasy must they be paired in combination, whilst Bayern Munich could be probably the most entire crew in the match. Despite Napoli’s brilliance this season, the Citizens will fancy their possibilities in opposition to all of the Italian facets left in the contest. 1 / 4-final tie between Napoli and City could be epic.
Here’s an inventory of Man City’s potential opponents in the quarter-finals: