Man builds tiny house from plastic trash





Man Constructs a Petite Abode from Plastic Waste: CBS News Report

In an inspiring feat of environmentally-friendly building, a person dwelling in Bali has constructed a tiny house the use of 35,000 plastic luggage and different types of waste. This resourceful particular person showcased the step by step procedure of constructing this distinctive residing to CBS News journalist, Tina Kraus.

Throughout the visually-stunning section, the innovator discusses his motivation for developing a house out of recycled fabrics, the demanding situations he encountered, and the profound have an effect on he hopes his endeavor can have on society at huge. In this manner, the venture serves as a formidable reminder of the efficiency of sustainable practices and their talent to advertise a greater global for long term generations.

