Man arrested after Super Bowl Opening Night fight in downtown Phoenix

- Advertisement -

We’ve learned more about incident between fans outside the Footprint Center that followed the big Super Bowl Opening Night event in downtown Phoenix.

Twenty-two-year-old Armonte Dupree Smith was booked into jail on suspicion of several charges including aggravated assault on officers.

- Advertisement -

FOX 10 was at the scene Monday night as police took a woman into custody. Police say she was cited for assaulting a man, but was released.

A few minutes later, SkyFOX was overhead showing a big police presence. Officers actually had to use a chemical spray to get the crowd to break up.

- Advertisement -

Police say another man was also cited for resisting arrest, but he too was released.

It isn’t known what the fight was about.

More reports:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:



