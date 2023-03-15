Man arrested 24 years after allegedly sexually assaulting woman in Okaloosa County: Deputies

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A person has been arrested virtually 3 many years after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in Poquito Bay, in step with a unlock from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

On March 11, 1999, a woman used to be sexually assaulted after leaving El Villa’s Lounge in Mary Esther. The woman informed police on the time {that a} guy who stated his identify used to be “Ron” introduced her a journey when she used to be leaving the living room. He allegedly drove her to a space close to Sunset Lane, grabbed her by way of her throat, and threatened to wreck her neck if she didn’t do what he stated.

- Advertisement -





The guy then sexually assaulted her and dropped her off on the intersection of State Road 89 and State Road 85. A passerby picked her up and took her to the Niceville Police Department.

In February 2020, one of the crucial proof used to be despatched to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for investigators to inspect and a DNA profile used to be made. The profile matched Charles Craig Sr., 60.

- Advertisement -

OCSO investigators have been ready to be informed that Craig used to be residing beneath the identify Ronald Grisby in February 1999 and his indexed cope with on the time used to be in Destin. Investigators positioned Craig in California the place he used to be positioned into Kern County Sheriff’s Office Custody. He signed an extradition again to Florida in past due February and is now in the Okaloosa County Jail. His bond is about at $75,000.